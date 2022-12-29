Taylor Swift Explains The Reason For Her Recent Weight Gain and Weight Loss

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 29 December 2022

image for Taylor Swift Explains The Reason For Her Recent Weight Gain and Weight Loss
Taylor is planning on recording a song with Paul McCartney.

LOS ANGELES - (Satire News) - Taylor Swift recently talked with Hacienda Fiddle with Boom Boom News at a Jack-in-the-Box in L.A.

The two chatted about Tay Tay's recent album titled, "Yes, I Sing Rock Ballads, But I'm A Daisy Duke Short Shorts Wearing Country Girl At Heart."

Swift, also addressed her recent counterfeiting charges, which she said were completely dropped.

Taylor wanted to let her millions of fans in the US, the UK, and in China, know that the reason for her recent weight gain was because she agreed to film a commercial for Weight Watchers, and she wants to get some very good and very accurate before and ever photos.

SIDENOTE: Taylor said that she gained 17 pounds (on purpose), but then she videotaped herself losing 19 pounds while on WW.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Taylor Swift

