Taylor Swift Records Her Latest Album Titled, "The Most Popular Glockenspiel Songs From The Civil War"

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 22 November 2022

image for Taylor Swift Records Her Latest Album Titled, "The Most Popular Glockenspiel Songs From The Civil War"
Tay Tay revealed that she recently had breast augmentation surgery.

MEMPHIS - (Music Satire) - The most popular singer in the music business has just recorded her latest album, which is titled, "The Most Popular Glockenspiel Songs From The Civil War."

Swift said that the songs were compiled from a list of over 180 songs that were played at such Civil War battles as Shiloh, Gettysburg, Chickamauga, and Lickety Split River.

Tay-Tay as her friends, fans, and gynecologist call her said that one of the songs on the album was written by Confederate general, Stonewall Jackson, and is titled, "Come On Fellers, Lets Kick Dem Yankees Asses All The Way Back To Boston." ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Taylor Swift

