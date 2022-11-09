Britney Spears Will Donate Half of The Profits From The Sale of Her "Blondes Have More Fun" Panties To The Beverly Hills Home For Retired Blonde Singers

BEVERLY HILLS - (Satire News) - Britney Spears told Calcutta Cotton with Music Moments Magazine that she will soon be going into the recording studio to record her latest song titled, "Oops! I Forgot To Wear Panties (Again)."

Britney co-wrote the song with one of her BFF's Miley Cyrus.

Spears said that she will be donating half of the profits from the sale of the panties to The Beverly Hills Home For Retired Blonde Singers.

Miss Cotton said that the 40-year-old blonde songstress can still sing with the best of them and she has now ventured into the business world.

Spears will soon be coming out with a line of string bikini panties with the words "Blondes Have More Fun" printed on the front.

Cotton noted that if any blonde knows about blondes having fun it is certainly the stunningly gorgeous gal from Dixie, aka "The Land of Cotton."