The Quintessential Old West Actor Sam Elliot Guest Stars As a Bounty Hunter on Hell On Wheels

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - One of today's most popular and most beloved Old West actors is Sam Elliott.

Elliott has appeared in over 130 Westerns and he has even recorded an album of Wild West Songs titled, "Sam Elliot Sings Songs About Cowboys and Indians."

The 78-year-old thespian recently guest starred on an episode of the fabulous TV Western, "Hell On Wheels."

The show stars Anson Mount and deals with the building of the Union Pacific Railroad.

In the episode Sam stars as Mount's character, Cullen Bohannon's uncle, Tyler Bunkhouse, a retired bounty hunter from Deadwood, South Dakota, who becomes the railroads chief of security and deals with drunks, desperadoes, bandits, Comancheros, soiled doves, buffalo hunters, rowdy Indians, and street whores.

SIDENOTE: During the filming of the episode, the director noted that after he would yell "Cut" Mount and Elliot would go to Anson's trailer and drink Dos Equis Beer, eat Fajita tacos, and shoot the shit.