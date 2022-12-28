HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - The greatest basketball player on the planet has just signed to appear on the hit western TV series "Hell on Wheels."

L.A. Lakers superstar Lebron James will be guest starring on an upcoming episode of the hit show, which stars Anson Mount as railroad foreman Cullen Bohannon.

LeBron will star as Phineas Pike, an ex-slave who joins the Union Pacific workers that are building the transcontinental railroad in Utah.

'Pike' helps Mount's character (Cullen Bohannon) track down a railroad brakeman who stole Bohannon's prized Colt .45 pistol, that had been given to him by his maternal grandmother, Concordia Bittenquist.

Mount told Bedroom Pillow Talk reporter Carolina Chipotle that he has been a fan of the Akron, Ohio native since LeBron was playing high school basketball in Ohio.

He told Miss Chipotle that he owns a LeBron James' NBA rookie card, which is valued at $107,000, as well as a LeBron James cap, a LeBron James autographed basketball, and a LeBron James photo of the round ball superstar standing with his arms around girlfriend, Melania Trump at the La Brea Tar Pits. ■