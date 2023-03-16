Trump's Stunningly Sexy Out of Wedlock Daughter Surfaces In California

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 16 March 2023

image for Trump's Stunningly Sexy Out of Wedlock Daughter Surfaces In California
Kyla feels sorry for Ivanka who had to endure the damn groping from 'their' sperm donor father.

CALEXICO, California - (Satire News) - Alpha Beta News Agency writer Mimosa Sabrosa, has just broken the story about a pole dancer in Calexico, who alleges that she is the illegitimate daughter of Donald Trump.

The extremely attractive, young woman is 41-years-old, and she says that her body was made for pole dancing.

Kyla noted that she is actually 3 hours and 35 minutes younger than her half-sister Ivanka Trump and the same age as her other half-sister, Tiffany Trump.

The woman who info guru Andy Cohen has identified as Kyla Paradiddle-Trump, is a beautiful, statuesque, blonde woman, just like the kind of females that her evil, hate-filled, tiny-fingered biological (father) the notorious billionaire used to like to date… so long as they had access to a VIP club.

SIDENOTE: Cohen noted that he texted Miss Paradiddle-Trump who told him that she does not want to meet her sperm donor father, for several reasons (1) She's a Democrat, (2) She hates white extremist racists, (3) She hates pathetic punks who cheat on their taxes, (4) She hates low-life Cheeto-looking habitual liars,(5) She hates asshole men who treat women like pieces of meat, (6) She hates the smell of Big Macs, and (7) She hates men with tiny hands. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

