Trump Is Practicing Opening His Mouth Nice and Wide For When He Goes To Prison and He Comes Face-To-Face With The Horny Inmates

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - Trump was in "The Big Apple" visiting the young son that calls him 'my sperm donor daddy' (Barron).

While in the city that never sleeps he was asked by a reporter for The New York Sunshine Observer if he was ready to enter a federal prison and serve his time for all the dozens and dozens of fucked up illegal stunts he has pulled, like income tax evasion (which cheated every American taxpayer).

The Trumptard said that the moon, which he vows is made up of cheddar cheese will melt before he goes to prison, and the moon, which he has said in the past is fake, will turn into thousands and thousands of plastic bowls of queso (cheese).

Meanwhile Carmine Calatino, who interviewed the man with many chins, noted that when he spoke to "El Blimpo" that he detected Johnny Walker Red on his breath, along with the unmistakable smell of Big Macs.