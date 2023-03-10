Trump Is Practicing Opening His Mouth Nice and Wide For When He Goes To Prison and He Comes Face-To-Face With The Horny Inmates

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 10 March 2023

image for Trump Is Practicing Opening His Mouth Nice and Wide For When He Goes To Prison and He Comes Face-To-Face With The Horny Inmates
"The convicts are going to play the 'Dating Game' with the orange punk." -LIZ CHENEY

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - Trump was in "The Big Apple" visiting the young son that calls him 'my sperm donor daddy' (Barron).

While in the city that never sleeps he was asked by a reporter for The New York Sunshine Observer if he was ready to enter a federal prison and serve his time for all the dozens and dozens of fucked up illegal stunts he has pulled, like income tax evasion (which cheated every American taxpayer).

The Trumptard said that the moon, which he vows is made up of cheddar cheese will melt before he goes to prison, and the moon, which he has said in the past is fake, will turn into thousands and thousands of plastic bowls of queso (cheese).

Meanwhile Carmine Calatino, who interviewed the man with many chins, noted that when he spoke to "El Blimpo" that he detected Johnny Walker Red on his breath, along with the unmistakable smell of Big Macs.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more