Trump Has New Book Out - Letters From Top World Figures to Him - for $99.00

Trump is now an Author - said author and London Journalist Basil Blathering.

(Basil's book on Margaret Thatcher was called 'Savage but Accurate.)

Trump just published a book of Letters to him from Dictator Kim of North Korea - Presidents Reagan and Clinton, Jay Leno - some other Billionaires, media star Oprah and even Princess Diana, etc. etc. .

(A friend in the Publishing business let see an advance copy.)

Trump treasures the Letters from the bloody dictator of North Korea (who has killed about 100, 000 people) - and feels he and Kim are real soulmates and 'He writes such beautiful letters' - Trump gushes.

Many of the Letters from the Men are replies about the quality of Burgers in their towns - where the best Burger Joints are etc. - or asking are there any Babes around he can be introduced to.

(Trump used to go through Babes like other Guys go through M and M's. )

The Letter to Oprah complimented her on her buxom body - (Trump like a big Butt on a woman) - and lamented that they didn't try for the Presidency in 2000 as 'we would have been a great Team'.

(Him being a Genius and her with the big Money.)

He even included a brief letter from lady Di - in response to his Letter saying.. 'I heard you just got Divorced’.

(Trump's comment on that letter was 'Nothing ventured - nothing gained'. )

Anyway if you want to know the real Trump (Yech!) - and have $99 dollars - read his Comments on all the Letters these guy Forgot they had sent him.

In some way it reads like the school report of a sixth grader.

But for the fanatical Trump - Head - a Must Read.