Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus Will Sing Backup On Paul McCartney's Next Album

LOS ANGELES - (Satire News) - Ursula Sassafras, writer with Hollywood Vis-a-Vis, reports that former Beatle Paul McCartney is in the process of recording his latest album titled "Songs of Singers That I Admire Like Hell."

Miss Sassafras, who used to play the tambourine with Willie Nelson's band, pointed out that Paul asked Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus to sing backup on the album.

Taylor smiled said that she was as thrilled as a termite in a drumstick factory to do it and Miley took a puff from her Marlboro and a swig from her bottle of tequila and replied "FUCK-ING-HELL-YEAH-BRO!"

McCartney at 80-years-old is more than twice the age of Miley (30) and Taylor (33) combined.

Paul smiled and tongue-in-cheek quipped that if he was 45 years younger, he would boink both Miley and Taylor...at the same time.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: I guess you could call it a 'Magical Mystery Menage-a-Trois.' ]