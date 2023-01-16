Miley Cyrus Twerking Panties Are Selling Like Peanuts At The Circus

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 16 January 2023

image for Miley Cyrus Twerking Panties Are Selling Like Peanuts At The Circus
The Strippers National Alliance recently named Miley "The Nation's Best Twerker."

MANHATTAN - (Satire News) - The Watchdog News Agency has just announced that the brand new Miley Cyrus Designer Twerking Panties are the nation's top selling women's underwear.

Dylan Fresco with WNA says that according to US Federation of News Agencies, Miley's undies are outselling the underwear of Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, and Britney Spears combined.

Fresco said that unlike the other designer panties on the market Miley's come with a lifetime guarantee.

The company that makes them said that the "Twerkies" as they are being advertised come in three designer colors, Fire Engine Red, Coal Mine Black, and Mellow Yellow.

The Twerkies can be purchased online at: www.mileystwerkies.sex

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Miley Cyrus

