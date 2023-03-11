Miley Cyrus Wants To Get Into The Restaurant Business

Saturday, 11 March 2023

image for Miley Cyrus Wants To Get Into The Restaurant Business
Miley has just written a self-help book titled, "Learning The Art of Twerking In 7 Easy Lessons."

WEST HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - Tittle Tattle Tonight writer Pico de Gallo, recently met with Miley Cyrus at the famed La Brea Tar Pits Diner.

The "Twerking Queen" told de Gallo that she first went to the La Brea Tar Pits, on a school field trip when she was in the second grade at Lucy Ricardo Elementary School in Cucamonga.

Miley said that she fell in love with the nude Marilyn Monroe sculpture that sits between two 50-foot tall palm trees in front of the world-famous diner.

She added that the 50's blonde bombshell had carved her initials "MM" into the trunk of one of the palm trees.

De Gallo asked her about the rumor that she is dating Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard, who is very shy and reportedly only says about eight to ten words daily.

Miley blushed and said that as amazingly rich as K.L. is, she wishes she was dating the round baller, but she then mentioned that she is currently dating the red-headed great-grandson of Marilyn Monroe and New York Yankees great Joe Dimaggio.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Miley Cyrus

