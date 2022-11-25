Miley Cyrus Confesses That She Had G-Spot Enhancement Surgery

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 25 November 2022

Hey!

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

image for Miley Cyrus Confesses That She Had G-Spot Enhancement Surgery
Miley says that since her G-Spot surgery her orgasms have become much more intense.

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - Miley Cyrus has let the pussy (cat) out of the bag, as she has revealed that she recently had G-Spot Enhancement Surgery.

Miley told Carolina Chipotle with Bedroom Pillow Talk that she has been wanting to get the procedure done ever since she was married to Liam Hemsworth, but she was just too busy singing, acting, doing recreational drugs, and twerking.

Cyrus said that her mom and dad offered to pay 40% of the total cost of the enhanceatory procedure.

Miley showed Chipotle before and after photos of her beaver (muffin) and Chippy said that she was quite impressed at the difference.

SIDENOTE: Miley noted that it was the same exact procedure that Taylor Swift had done two years ago.

Miley Cyrus

