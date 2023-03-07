Prince Andrew Heading to Romania, for Vampires but No Pizza

Prince Andrew has decided that the heat is on in Britain and he can’t take it anymore … so he’s moving to Romania.

Where another Andrew (never trust anybody named Andrew … this MUST be repeated) once holed up thinking no one would capture him and his million dollar cars and his fortune and fame and wonderful attacks on Greta … until he ordered a pizza.

Oh the irony! Oh how the mighty shall fall! Will Prince Andrew order a pizza? Spokes-butlers for the Royal Family have said, “No, his Princeliness shall not order any pizzas … his royal palate has never even tasted pizza … it’s a commoners food, ethnic, and the Royals don’t do ethnic … how black is the baby?”

So as long as Prince Andrew doesn’t order a pizza, he should be able to hide away in shame and being hated forever in Romania, where vampires are king!