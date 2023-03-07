Prince Andrew Heading to Romania, for Vampires but No Pizza

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Tuesday, 7 March 2023

image for Prince Andrew Heading to Romania, for Vampires but No Pizza
Beware Of Pizza!!!!!

Prince Andrew has decided that the heat is on in Britain and he can’t take it anymore … so he’s moving to Romania.

Where another Andrew (never trust anybody named Andrew … this MUST be repeated) once holed up thinking no one would capture him and his million dollar cars and his fortune and fame and wonderful attacks on Greta … until he ordered a pizza.

Oh the irony! Oh how the mighty shall fall! Will Prince Andrew order a pizza? Spokes-butlers for the Royal Family have said, “No, his Princeliness shall not order any pizzas … his royal palate has never even tasted pizza … it’s a commoners food, ethnic, and the Royals don’t do ethnic … how black is the baby?”

So as long as Prince Andrew doesn’t order a pizza, he should be able to hide away in shame and being hated forever in Romania, where vampires are king!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Prince Andrewromaniavampire

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more