A Singer On American Idol Is Disqualified After It Is Discovered That She Is Actually a 52-Year-Old Circus Midget

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - A bit of a scandal has hit America's number one singing competition show, American Idol.

According to Hollywood Innuendo reporter Fajita San Guacamole, who spoke to host Ryan Seacrest, Noreen Waxflower of Cheyenne, Wyoming who said she was a 16-year-old middle school student is actually a 52-year-old former circus midget.

Noreen had survived Hollywood Week, Duet Week, and the ever-popular Accordion Week and had actually made it into the show's Top 24.

Waxflower, who sang a fastastically flawless version of Tony Bennet's "I Left My Heart In San Francisco," had told the judges that her favorite subject in school was geography.

The cute-looking Noreen also noted that her favorite modern day groups were Maroon 5, the Jonas Brothers, and the Led Zeppelin (spin-off clone) Greta Van Fleet.

SIDENOTE: American Idol judge Luke Bryan is truly devastated because he had stated that he felt that Noreen could one day become the next Reba McEntire.