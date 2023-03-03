Ex Prez. Don Trump Has New Pop Music Single - With Prison Chorus Backup

Funny story written by UncleDale

Friday, 3 March 2023

image for Ex Prez. Don Trump Has New Pop Music Single - With Prison Chorus Backup
Bigly badass

Several Media sites report Donald Trump releasing a Pop single for Charity.

(It would be Charity toward all of us if He didn't release it. )

Donald dramatically recites the 'Pledge of Allegiance - (with possible echoes of Elvis) - while the J - 6 Prison Choir sings behind him.

These are the guys jailed for trashing the United States Capitol and trying to hang mike Pence.

They were just Patriots rioting to force Congress to make Trump president - what was wrong with that?

The Protest Album had to be made by Trump because the Guys all got 100% Unfair trials due to Liberal Judges.

Trump stands for Freedom and Justice for All - (except Women, Gays, Blacks, and Immigrants).

And he got to be a big Star again - in a new medium.

A video is in the Works - maybe with Marjorie Taylor Greene and the Trumpettes - who sang previously at Mar a Lago.

(Lance Botomley - Hollywood). (it's a Yuck single!)

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more