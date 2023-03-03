Ex Prez. Don Trump Has New Pop Music Single - With Prison Chorus Backup

Several Media sites report Donald Trump releasing a Pop single for Charity.

(It would be Charity toward all of us if He didn't release it. )

Donald dramatically recites the 'Pledge of Allegiance - (with possible echoes of Elvis) - while the J - 6 Prison Choir sings behind him.

These are the guys jailed for trashing the United States Capitol and trying to hang mike Pence.

They were just Patriots rioting to force Congress to make Trump president - what was wrong with that?

The Protest Album had to be made by Trump because the Guys all got 100% Unfair trials due to Liberal Judges.

Trump stands for Freedom and Justice for All - (except Women, Gays, Blacks, and Immigrants).

And he got to be a big Star again - in a new medium.

A video is in the Works - maybe with Marjorie Taylor Greene and the Trumpettes - who sang previously at Mar a Lago.

(Lance Botomley - Hollywood). (it's a Yuck single!)