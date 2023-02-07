The G-Spot Band To Be The Opening Act On "The Eagles - Here We Come Again Tour"

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 7 February 2023

image for The G-Spot Band To Be The Opening Act On "The Eagles - Here We Come Again Tour"
The girls met each other in the 1st grade at La Brea Elementary.

LA BREA, California - (Satire News) - Music Moments Magazine writer Calcutta Cotton, has just broken the story that the all-female Left Coast trio, The G-Spot Band will be the opening act on the Eagles upcoming "The Eagles - Here We Come Again Tour."

The bands lead singer and lead guitarist Jilly Charco, 27, says that the girls are so excited to open for the Eagles that they would have done it for free, but of course she said, that they'll gladly take the $12,000.

The band's drummer Daisy Santalini, 26, said that she has been a fan of the Eagles ever she was 5 months old.

And the group's bass player Kylie Bizzi, 27, adds that she actually wrote the G-Spot Band's first hit single titled, "Hey Dude, I Fell In Lust With You, When You Undressed Me With Your Hazel Eyes."

Kylie said that she wrote the song with Eagles bass guitarist Timothy B. Schmidt in mind.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
eaglesMusic

