Huey Lewis Sings: “I Want A New Country”

Huey Lewis hasn’t been heard from since the 1980s and “Back to the Future”, but he’s still alive! Amazing how some popular people vanish when a new decade arrives.

But Huey and His News have returned and have dropped a hit record, hoping for renewed success this summer.

Strangely, instead of singing songs about nothing really: working for a living, doing it all for his baby, the heart of rock and roll, how hip it is to be square, and of course, wanting a new drug – don’t we all – Huey has stepped into the political ring to write songs of protest.

He thinks his chart-topper will be “I Want A New Country”, which is not a country and western song, but a bopping, toe-tapping number that involves no cowboys.

I’m not at liberty to reveal the copyrighted lyrics, not before the record’s release, but the song says that Huey is looking for a new country in which to exist.

The Old World is still being its usual self – always at war, never happy with its own liquid borders that change every 50 years or so, such a small continent – that Britain changes Prime Ministers like I change panties during Mardi Gras, and every PM “knows how to fix Britain” since the last PM either broke it or did nothing but stuff more money into their bulging pockets.

And the New World, Huey?

A lyric suggests that the most powerful New World country is the USA, and America kills and eats its own (not a direct quote, but the lyric is pretty jammin’!) and thinks a balloon is “an attack on democracy”.

Will Huey Lewis and the New News get back on the Billboard 100? The 80s has returned in various TV shows and movies, so why not some retro music? Duran Duran still packs the stadiums, so can Huey?

But, alas, there is no new country where we can all head to and feel freedom again. If the world becomes one giant country, where can we escape to? Australia’s full and assimilated under western control, and Antarctica is still too cold (when will global warming turn it into paradise?) and the moon is full of Chinese top secret astronauts … is there an asteroid floating by, not owned or control by Bill Gates or Elon … is there a tiny piece of real estate free for any of us to squat on?

Asking for the human race.