This Year's 2023 Hollywood Hilarious Awards To Be Hosted By The Beautiful Ricky Gervais

LAS VEGAS - (Satire News) - Bedroom Pillow Talk reports that funny Brit comedian Ricky "Mr. Venom" Gervais has been picked to host this year's Hollywood Hilarious Awards.

BPT writer Carolina Chipotle, said that she spoke with the award show organizers, and they decided to pick Gervais over Will Smith, Rosie O'Donnell, Nicki Minaj, and political pundit Ann "Horsey" Coulter.

The award show executives' only concern was Gervais constant beer drinking during past award shows

They had a talk with him and he agreed to limit his beer intake to just a six pack of beer. And he promised not to flash the audience like he did last year.

"Ricky may be vulgar, but at least he won't go slapping anyone, tail off into a racist diatribe, push anti-vax sentiments or suck off Trump," said a spokesperson. "Should that be suck up to Trump? Eh, so long as he doesn't do either, we're good."

The Hollywood Hilarious Awards are presented to the funniest, most off-color, salty, crude, blue, raunchy, crass and tacky stand up comedians and comedy TV shows of the past year.

SIDENOTE: Ricky pointed out that he won the award for The Best Award Show Host two years ago, but in a drunken stupor pawned off his trophy award in order to get some beer money.