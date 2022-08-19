The Bravisimo Network Has Just Signed The Extremely Brash and Highly Insulting Ricky Gervais To Host His Own Talk Show

HOLLYWOOD – (Entertainment Satire) – The Bravisimo Network is proud to announce that British comedian Ricky Gervais has just been signed to host his very own talk show.

A spokesperson for Bravisimo said that the one hour talk show will be called "The Ricky Gervais Happy Hour Show."

The talk show will feature celebrities from the world of motion pictures television land, the music industry, the sports field, and even the world of politics.

The shows director/producer is veteran Al Dillydeen and Ricky's sidekick will be fellow comedian Buzzy Hillcotton.

The show's first quests will include Taylor Swift, Luke Bryan, and newlyweds Bennifer (Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez).

According to Dillydeen Gervais will have a 12-minute monologue at the beginning of the show, ala Johnny Carson, where he will be an equal-opportunity insulter, meaning he'll attack Republicans, Democrats, and atheists, but with a lot more zesty, pico de gallo salsa (hot sauce) than any other talk show host.

The show will be live, but it will have a 7-second delay so that the show's censor can bleep out X-rated words that Ricky will spew like bitch, whore, bastard, fuck, and pussy.

Taylor will be singing her most recent single titled, "I Wrote This New Song About My Latest Boyfriend Woody, Who I Broke Up With After Only 3 Weeks So That I Would Have Enough Material For This Song."

Luke Bryan will not sing, but he will have a video of 9 minutes of R-rated outtakes from "American Idol." including the scene where TV viewers caught a very sexually erotic Katy Perry upskirt shot.

Lovebirds J.Lo and Ben will simply stare into each other's eyes as they sit on the couch and tell the studio audience and the television audience all about how amazingly fantastic their sex life is.