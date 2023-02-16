A Hooters Girl Receives a $7,000 Tip On An $87 Beer Tab

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 16 February 2023

image for A Hooters Girl Receives a $7,000 Tip On An $87 Beer Tab
De Gallo says that Melissa would gladly go out with Dr. Tartinberry.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - (Satire News) - Tittle Tattle Tonight reporter Pico de Gallo says that a Hooters Girl in Cleveland waited on a gentleman who ran up an $87 bar tab.

Melissa Ann Syracuse, 26, said that she waited on a brain surgeon, who had just left the hospital.

Dr. Weldon P. Tartinberry, usually comes into the downtown Hooters on a daily basis. He just sits and sips beer, lots and lots of beer and eats complimentary peanuts.

This particular time, the doctor, who was still dressed in his pink colored medical scrubs, drank a little more than usual.

Miss Syracuse was extremely nice to him, even letting him fondle her left upper thigh for about 27 seconds, and not complaining when he pinched her nipple, as he mistakenly believed it was a complimentary peanut.

After an hour, the doctor left and he had left Melissa Ann a $7,000 tip on an $87 beer tab.

With everyone feeling the pinch at the moment, at least Melissa's getting compensated for it.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
HootersTips

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more