A Sexy Hooters Waitress In Texas Has Just Received The Biggest Tip In The Franchise's History

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 31 August 2022

image for A Sexy Hooters Waitress In Texas Has Just Received The Biggest Tip In The Franchise's History
Jazzy has commented that she averages $2,400 in tips per week.

DALLAS, Texas - (Satire News) - Dallas Daily Divulger Newspaper reporter Pistolero Gunnster, has just reported that a Hooters waitress named Jazzy Jettler, was recently the recipient of the biggest state in Hooters history.

Miss Jettler, who has been a waitress at a Hooters in Farmer's Branch for four years, said that she was waiting on a high-rolling Texas oilman named Burlington P. Pixx.

Mr. Pixx had ordered a 12-ounce New York Steak, three sides, and two Dos Equis beers.

His bill came out to $109.48. Pixx paid the tab and then he handed Miss Jettler a one thousand dollar bill.

Jettler, who makes $2.15 an hour quickly showed it to all of the other waitresses.

Burlington Pixx, is a very generous tipper, and he has even tipped a McDonalds waitress $500 on a $19 tab.

The Daily Divulger reporter, Pistolero Gunnster asked Miss Jettler if she had given him any type of special service to warrant such a humongous tip.

Jazzy coyly smiled and replied that she had let him fondle her ass cheeks, but in a very discreet manner.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

