Jared Gets His Own Black Box TV Show

Jared Kushner has taken a page out of his father-in-law’s book, “Art of the Deal”, and made some deals himself. This summer Jared will star in his own sitcom, “Black Box Secrets”, with an all-star cast of Saudi Arabian actors, plus one Lebanese and one Egyptian actor, no one’s ever heard of.

Jared plays an airline pilot with a lucky streak, and his co-pilot, Mohammad Attaboy, is a loveable sidekick as the two fly their jumbo jet around America, seeing all the sights, and trying not to get distracted by the stewardesses and their sexy ankles – and definitely trying to avoid all those wacky twin towers that keep getting in their flight path.

Boy do they have some close-calls!

At the end of every episode, FAA bosses listen to the black box of the flight, to see what really happened – and then quickly erase it, saying “Uh oh … America better not hear that little doozy!”

A hilarious catch-phrase all of you will be saying to your friends and co-workers this summer – “Black Box Secrets” – watch for it!