Jared Gets His Own Black Box TV Show

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Tuesday, 14 February 2023

image for Jared Gets His Own Black Box TV Show
Peace? Or Pieces? You'll Have to Watch to Find Out!

Jared Kushner has taken a page out of his father-in-law’s book, “Art of the Deal”, and made some deals himself. This summer Jared will star in his own sitcom, “Black Box Secrets”, with an all-star cast of Saudi Arabian actors, plus one Lebanese and one Egyptian actor, no one’s ever heard of.

Jared plays an airline pilot with a lucky streak, and his co-pilot, Mohammad Attaboy, is a loveable sidekick as the two fly their jumbo jet around America, seeing all the sights, and trying not to get distracted by the stewardesses and their sexy ankles – and definitely trying to avoid all those wacky twin towers that keep getting in their flight path.

Boy do they have some close-calls!

At the end of every episode, FAA bosses listen to the black box of the flight, to see what really happened – and then quickly erase it, saying “Uh oh … America better not hear that little doozy!”

A hilarious catch-phrase all of you will be saying to your friends and co-workers this summer – “Black Box Secrets” – watch for it!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

