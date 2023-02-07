A Mechanic From Minnesota Named The Best Elvis Impersonator On Earth

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 7 February 2023

image for A Mechanic From Minnesota Named The Best Elvis Impersonator On Earth
Petey, as his grandmother calls him began impersonating Elvis when he was only 13 weeks old.

DULUTH, Minnesota - (Satire News) - Hollywood Hors D'oeuvres has just annonced that the winner of The Elvis Presley Impersonator Contest is Duluth native Peter "The Elvis" Lincazewski, 29.

Petey, as his paternal grandmother calls him, beat a field of 191 Elvis impersonators from every state in the union, along with 13 countries; including Mexico, Sweden, Iraq, and Macadamia.

Lincazewski won with his version of "Blue Suede Shoes," which gave chills to each one of the four judges, including Bernice Pickalini, who is 8½ months pregnant with a boy, who she says she'll name Elvis Aron Presley Pickalini.

Second place went to Javier Juanito Tacqueria of Aguascalientes, Mexico, who sang the song "Love Me Tender," in Spanish.

SIDENOTE: Lincazewski and Tacqueria will both be appearing in Las Vegas at The Pyramid Lounge and Gambling Casino.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Elvis Presley

