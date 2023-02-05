Egyptian Prince Fasuli Bambooki Asks Tammy St. Beauregard's Dad For Her Hand - His Reply Will Surprise You

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 5 February 2023

image for Egyptian Prince Fasuli Bambooki Asks Tammy St. Beauregard's Dad For Her Hand - His Reply Will Surprise You
"Tammy has an amazingly sultry body." -PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

CAIRO, Egypt - (Satire News) - Egyptian Prince Fasuli Bambooki has asked the father of Tammy St. Beauregard for his gorgeously sexy daughter's hand.

Rufus St. Beauregard, who is quite the joker, replied that the prince can have her hand just as long as he ALSO agrees to take all of her other parts as well.

Prince Fasuli got a smile on his face that was bigger than Dallas, as they say down in Dallas.

He literally jumped about 4-feet in the air, clicked his heels, and uttered the cliche, yippie-ki-yay.

Meanwhile Tammy St. Beauregard has told all of her friends that she is really looking forward to becoming Princess Tammy.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

