Scotland Yard Has Found a Box of Personal Letters That Were Written From Queen Elizabeth To Piers Morgan

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 3 February 2023

image for Scotland Yard Has Found a Box of Personal Letters That Were Written From Queen Elizabeth To Piers Morgan
"The queen loved Piers beyond belief." -SIMON COWELL

LONDON - (Satire News) - Buckingham Palace spokesperson Nigel Foote, has just commented that agents from Scotland Yard have uncovered a silver box of two dozen letters that were written by Queen Elizabeth to Donald Trump.

The letters reportedly concern a 2013, incident which occurred in Elizabeth's master bedroom where Trump The Pussy Grabber groped QE even after she had told him, "Bloody no, I do not want your orange complected paws touching any part of my body; including my Labia Minerva, thank you, you blithering asshole creep."

In News From The North Pole. Scientists say that the North Pole temps are so damn cold that polar bears are starting to shiver.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Piers MorganQueen Elizabeth II

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more