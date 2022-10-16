Unconfirmed Reports Are That Melania Trump and LeBron James Are Engaged!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 16 October 2022

"Once I get divorced, I will marry Bronny in a New York minute." -MELANIA TRUMP

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - Reports coming out of Tinsel Town state that former first lady Melania Trump and NBA superstar LeBron James have become engaged.

The unconfirmed reports are being investigated by information guru Andy Cohen, who is looking into the matter.

He did stress that Melania, is still married to her no good, hate-spewing evil, low-life husband, but the engagement could be pending the finalization of Melania and the orange pervert's pending divorce.

Cohen did state that he heard from a very reliable source that Melania's amazing ring is from the Duchess of Dubai Exquisite Collection and is reportedly valued at $3.7 million. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

