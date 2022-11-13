Melania Trump Plans To Amaze Boyfriend LeBron James With a Very Sexy Surprise

WEST HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - The soon-to-be-ex-wife of the US tax evader, Donald Trump, informed Wild Whispers reporter Margarita Mixx, that she is planning to surprise her NBA beau, LeBron James with a very sexy, intimate tattoo.

Melly told Miss Mixx, that she has been thinking about the ink art for some time, now that she will be divorcing the biggest racist asshole in the nation.

Melania will soon be appearing on "The Anderson Cooper Show," where she will reveal lots of embarrassing secrets about "The Donald."

Mrs. Trump will state that Don The Con, has been cheating on his income taxes, his golf scores, and his weight, ever since he was 19.

He also has a tattoo with the name Hope Hicks inked on his scrotum, which due to atrophy (shrinkage) is now barely visible.

Melania, who openly admits to being LeBron James' fine-as-wine piece-of-ass, will also reveal that her soon-to-be-ex-husband wears Depends Diapers, due to the fact that he drinks so many fucking Coca Colas, he has to pee every 12 or so minutes. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

