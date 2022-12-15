Big Pete and His Hollywood Ho-Ho-Hos

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Thursday, 15 December 2022

image for Big Pete and His Hollywood Ho-Ho-Hos
Get Your Face Tattooed On the Big Pete, Ladies!

Contracts have been signed! Hollywood eats its own! Agree to do it or you’ll never work in this town again!

Pete Davidson now has to fuck and/or date for a couple weeks EVERY ACTRESS in Hollywood. A-list first, then he will move onto B and then C and then whomever’s left over, and if Pete is still able to walk.

Meryl Streep has voiced her discontent and Helen Mirren has stated that she is not American and therefore she won’t go anywhere near “The Big Pete”, as he now calls himself (taking a note from the Book of Kanye).

Of course, this being Hollywood, each date with The Big Pete will be televised and turned into a reality show, with Pete giving out cock rings to only those Hollywood Ho’s he liked to fuck the best.

What will the show be called? Can’t you guess?

“Big Pete and the Hollywood Hos”.

And of course, for Christmas sweep’s week, it will be the Hollywood Ho-Ho-Hos! Classic Hollywood crap!

Catch the fever, ladies! Then please consult your doctor.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Hollywood starsPete Davidson

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more