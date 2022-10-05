How to Fuck Your Way to Fame

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

Man-whore, Pete Davidson, has broken up with a Kardashian, but he’s not sure which one. But his publicist, Donny Bologna, has said, “Pete will do anyone anytime anywhere, as long as it makes him more famous than he already is.”

Many alumni of SNL go on to become nobodys. A rare few become super stars with their own movies – players, influencers, big men and women on campus, call them whatever, they’re just better than you and you know it.

Pete just wasn’t there. Almost, but he needed a good hard shot into stardom. So dating an already famous celebrity can do this easily. Now, other SNL performers want to touch the hem of Pete’s cum-stained jacket.

Advice from a celebrity’s publicist: “Fuck everyone. You never know who’s gonna be famous. And you can ride them – in many ways – for a long time just by being seen with them. Screw your way to fame, ladies and gents. It’s an open market. If a celebrity wants to grope you – do it! Harvey Weinstein was not a lone wolf – know what I mean? You don’t wanna flip burgers your whole life, do ya? How do you think 80% of Hollywood stars become stars? Talent? Talent is for theatre, for Shakespearean actors – that don’t fly in Bean Town – but your ass just might!”

Wisdom from the mouth of scumbags … so very Hollywood.