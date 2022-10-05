How to Fuck Your Way to Fame

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Hey!

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

image for How to Fuck Your Way to Fame
Screw 'Em All and Let the Fame Roll In!

Man-whore, Pete Davidson, has broken up with a Kardashian, but he’s not sure which one. But his publicist, Donny Bologna, has said, “Pete will do anyone anytime anywhere, as long as it makes him more famous than he already is.”

Many alumni of SNL go on to become nobodys. A rare few become super stars with their own movies – players, influencers, big men and women on campus, call them whatever, they’re just better than you and you know it.

Pete just wasn’t there. Almost, but he needed a good hard shot into stardom. So dating an already famous celebrity can do this easily. Now, other SNL performers want to touch the hem of Pete’s cum-stained jacket.

Advice from a celebrity’s publicist: “Fuck everyone. You never know who’s gonna be famous. And you can ride them – in many ways – for a long time just by being seen with them. Screw your way to fame, ladies and gents. It’s an open market. If a celebrity wants to grope you – do it! Harvey Weinstein was not a lone wolf – know what I mean? You don’t wanna flip burgers your whole life, do ya? How do you think 80% of Hollywood stars become stars? Talent? Talent is for theatre, for Shakespearean actors – that don’t fly in Bean Town – but your ass just might!”

Wisdom from the mouth of scumbags … so very Hollywood.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Hollywood starskardashian sistersPete DavidsonSNL

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more