The C-List Are Heading to Florida for a Hug

Scott Baio, Kevin Sorbo, Ted Nugent (and others) … what do they all have in common?

They are old (now B-list, if not C, for ‘cunts’, of course) celebrities who can’t get work anymore. Well, not the kind of work that made them the Big Men on Campus at one time. And so they willingly made themselves the bitches of Trump and other right-wing politicians who have their heads firmly shoved up the ass of the Bible.

(“You did kill Jesus!” old Kev Sorbo said to the Jews of the world. Religion and right wings … can either of the fly without help of the left? Discuss.PS: Ever notice how some Christians hate Jews, and yet their messiah was a Jew, as are his 12 boys and all the Marys and Marthas, plus both Christian holy books, Old and New Testaments, are Jewish. Do Christians at a Sorbo-level have no idea what’s going on with themselves or the world around them? Discuss, again.)



Do out-of-work celebrities get pissed off ‘cuz no one cares about them anymore, so they become gross and out of their minds? Joe Rogan used to eat bull testicles. Is that Bruce Springsteen singing “Glory Days?” Mmmm, they WILL pass you by, Bruce, but then what?

You’d think they’d retire gracefully. Do they have to flip burgers, or is Chachi still living off the residuals of “Happy Days”, “Joanie Loves Chachi”, and “Charles in Charge”? Three TV shows must have made him rich enough. (Bob Newhart got 3 too, but he deserved it ‘cuz he was actually funny, not accidentally funny, like Fonzie’s nephew.) So what’s pissing him off?

And, ah, there’s always Joe Buck himself, Jon Voight, who keeps trying to tell everyone that Donald trump is the greatest (is he and Donny getting this line from Mohammad Ali?) Oh yeah, and remember Ricky (call me Rick, I’m all man now!) Schroder? (Old friends with Voight, since “The Champ”). Another one who comes out of the closet to say something stupid … no such thing as bad press. If they hate you, you can take that to the Hollywood bank, baby! (Or at least impress Donald and maybe he’ll give you a pardon … if you know how to suck real good.)

Where’s Pauly Shore when you really need him? He’s probably stoned and left wing and doesn’t care what people think about him and he’s not desperate for a come-back. Thank you, Pauly Shore (OMG did I just say that?) He came from a comedy family, so there’s your answer. Not a single one of those morons who keep venturing into Twitterland due to what came out of their mouths are comedians. Chachi? He had writers! Couldn’t adlib worth a shit!

Joe Buck, it’s time to get laid and get paid, or get your ass down to Florida. There’s a new Ratso in town, and he needs you to hug him in the back of the bus.