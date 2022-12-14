Meghan Markle Is 10 Times More Popular Than Her Sister-in-Law Kate Middleton

MONTECITO, California - (Satire News) - L.A. Watchdog Witnesser reporter Lulu Cul de Sac, reports that thanks to the very popular Netflix documentary, "Harry and Meghan," Meghan Markle has just become 10 times more popular than her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Miss Cul de Sac stated that even the Meghan Markle bobblehead doll has sold over 27 million dolls compared to Kate's which has only sold 481,903 dolls.

Kate's husband, Prince William stated that he believes that it is all a hoax and noted that even the hate-spewing, sexual predator Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump told his only friend, Greg "The Rodent" Gutfeld that Kate should demand a recount and she should also go to court and sue Harry and Meghan for at least $7.4 million.

Meanwhile, Liz Cheney, who hates Trump the Nazi more than porpoises hate sharks, notes that El Estupido Trump needs to move to Russia so he can be with Vlady Putin, his suck buddy.■