Kanye West Charged With Trafficking Counterfeit Hip Hop Albums Across State Lines

LA BREA, California - (Satire News) - The rapper who was once married to the celebrity who has the biggest, most erotically sexy ass in all of Tinsel Town (Kim Kardashian) has been charged with two counts of selling illegal hip hop albums across state lines.

Kanye West (aka West The Pest) was arrested by West Hollywood undercover officers at his La Brea mansion, known as Casa Yo Mo Fo.

Arresting officers stated that for some messed up reason West was dressed in an astronaut's outfit while drinking a quart of Tang.

Officers reported smelling cannabis on his person, and when they asked him to count from 10 to 1 backwards, he belligerently replied that there was no damn ass reason on earth for him to do that.

Fearing for their safety, one of the officers immediately tased him, while the other pepper sprayed him.

He was put in the squad car and taken to police headquarters, where he was hosed down, fingerprinted, and asked why the hell he smelled like a cross between marijuana, watermelon, and Preparation H. ■