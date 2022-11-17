Kevin McCarthy's Getting Even For Trump, But Would Trump Let Him Join Mar-a-Lago?

Like Charlie McCarthy, Kevin McCarthy is yapping about impeaching President Joesph Biden. Instead of governing and finding solutions for climate change, hunger, education, immigration, jobs, crime, inflation, and world peace, the guy plans to impeach Biden. And forget goods Made In The USA, McCarthy is out to get even with Biden because of Biden’s legitimate win in the 2020 election and making Trump a loser. Again.

Since Trump is pro-Putin, Kevin McCarthy will announce his plans to stop supplying Ukraine with defensive weapons. And there goes a valiant, freedom-loving nation and potential Allie of the United States. Forget that Ukraine is in a battle against the current Adolf Hitler.

Donald Trump, the twice impeached former resident of the White House, a confessed pussy grabber, draft dogger, the father, son, and the holy ghost of the January 6th insurrectionist, is also a pal of Vladimir Putin. But, while Putin pulls Trump’s puppet strings, Trump is pulling Kevin McCarthy’s strings.

Next time you buy a pound of baloney or potato salad at any delicatessen, take a good look at your deli-man. Like Kevin McCarthy, once upon a time, that deli man wearing an apron could be the next Speaker of the House of Representatives.

So after doing Trump’s bidding, will Donald Trump allow Kevin McCarthy to become a member of his Mar-a-Lago golf sanctuary for significant people?

No!

Will Kevin McCarthy ever win a Profile In Courage Award?

Double Nah!

