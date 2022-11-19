A Cincinnati Woman's Vagina Is So Big, She Says She Can Store Two Pounds of Peanuts In It

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 19 November 2022

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

image for A Cincinnati Woman's Vagina Is So Big, She Says She Can Store Two Pounds of Peanuts In It
"Muffin" rakes in more tips than any barmaid in Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI - (Satire News) - The Chicago Daily Wind Newspaper has just put out an article showcasing a barmaid in Cincinnati who has a vagina (beaver) that is so damn big that she could easily store two pounds of peanuts in her pussy; if, of course, she HAD too.

Peggy Sue Pagewood, 28, who is a barmaid at Cincinnati's Giggle Giggle Comedy Club and Bar, said that she has had this unusually erotic ability ever since she was a high school cheerleader back at Ben Roethlisberger High School in Cincy.

"Muffin" as all the high school football players used to call her was married right out of high school, but she divorced her husband, because even at 8-plus inches, "Muffin" hardly knew he was there.

SIDENOTE: Miss Pagewood is currently dating a 6-foot-4-inch, 305-pound linebacker who plays for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Vagina

