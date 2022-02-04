Japan Develops A Spy Camera That Can Easily Be Hidden Inside A Woman’s Vagina

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

TOKYO – (Satire News) – Electronic reports filtering out of Japan are that the country’s biggest spy camera company Spy Cameras & Stuff has just developed a revolutionary camera.

The camera was developed as a means to capture clandestine operations that take place in bed or in the back seat of an automobile.

Designers of the camera known as the Hi Spy Samurai 7000, say that it is so tiny it can be easily hidden in the average female vagina without being detected.

The camera was test marketed at a Japanese ice hockey game in Osaka and it passed with flying colors.

The Hi Spy Samauri 7000 can be purchased at Walmarts throughout Japan, or it can be purchased on line by going to [color=Blue;">www.hispysamurai7000.vag ■