Clint Eastwood To Star on The Super Hit Western "Hell On Wheels"

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - One of Cable Television' most popular Old West shows, "Hell On Wheels" has just announced that western star Clint Eastwood has agreed to appear on the hit TV show.

A spokesperson for the highly-rated show told LaLaLand Daily reporter Valerie Vistawood, that the former star of "Rawhide," the Italian "Spaghetti Westerns," and the "Dirty Harry" franchise movies will be appearing as the grandfather of "Hell On Wheels" star Anson Mount, who portrays Cullen Bohannon.

Eastwood will be portraying Yuma Bohannon, an no bullshit ex-bountyhunter who comes back into his grandson's life after year's of hunting down wanted outlaws after the Civil War.

SIDENOTE: Clint Eastwood recently told a reporter with Boom Boom News that his two all-time favorite TV westerns are "Hell On Wheels" and "Yellowstone."