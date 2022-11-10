Clint Eastwood To Star on The Super Hit Western "Hell On Wheels"

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 10 November 2022

image for Clint Eastwood To Star on The Super Hit Western "Hell On Wheels"
"Anson Mount is one damn good Old West actor." -CLINT EASTWOOD

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - One of Cable Television' most popular Old West shows, "Hell On Wheels" has just announced that western star Clint Eastwood has agreed to appear on the hit TV show.

A spokesperson for the highly-rated show told LaLaLand Daily reporter Valerie Vistawood, that the former star of "Rawhide," the Italian "Spaghetti Westerns," and the "Dirty Harry" franchise movies will be appearing as the grandfather of "Hell On Wheels" star Anson Mount, who portrays Cullen Bohannon.

Eastwood will be portraying Yuma Bohannon, an no bullshit ex-bountyhunter who comes back into his grandson's life after year's of hunting down wanted outlaws after the Civil War.

SIDENOTE: Clint Eastwood recently told a reporter with Boom Boom News that his two all-time favorite TV westerns are "Hell On Wheels" and "Yellowstone."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Clint Eastwoodspaghetti westerns

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more