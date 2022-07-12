Clint Eastwood Says If He Ever Sees Trump In Person He'll Kick The Anti-American SOB In His Pussy-Grabbing Balls

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Eastwood is 92, but he says he can still kick Trump's ass from Florida all the way to hell.

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - The man who became famous as Roddy Yates, the ramrod on the 50's TV western "Rawhide" told Tittle Tattle Tonight reporter Pico de Gallo that if he ever sees Trump on the street, he is going to kick the motherfucking racist smack dab in his tiny, pussy-grabbing balls.

And the ironic thing is that the 92-year-old cowboy star was once, one of the Trumptard's biggest supporters.

He even donated $55,000 to Trump's presidential campaign, which by the way Eastwood says he now wants that money back, so that he can donate it to President Joe Biden who Clint noted has more kindness, compassion, and honesty in his little finger than Carrot Face has in his entire 341-pound body.

Meanwhile, Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump says he has never heard of "Rawhide," Clint Eastwood, condoms, cattle, or Stormy Daniels.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Clint Eastwood Donald Trump

