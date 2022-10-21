John Lennon's Autographed Fender Guitar Fetches $1.6 Million At An Auction In Las Vegas

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 21 October 2022

image for John Lennon's Autographed Fender Guitar Fetches $1.6 Million At An Auction In Las Vegas
John Lennon originally paid $19 for his Fender Telecaster Guitar back in 1962.

LAS VEGAS - (Satire News) - John Lennon's famous Fender guitar was auctioned off at Caesar's Palace, and it fetched $1.6 million.

The buyer was a man from Cincinnati, who is named John Lennon, no relation to the Beatles singer.

Lennon, the buyer said he first recalled seeing the guitar at a concert where the Beatles played back in 1967 at Milwaukee's Beer Suds Arena.

He remembers Beatle John singing the hit song "Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds."

SIDENOTE: Next Lennon (the buyer) wants to see about purchasing the Indian sitar that George Harrison played on the 1965 song "Norwegian Wood," which appeared on the album Rubber Condom.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
BeatlesJohn Lennon

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more