LAS VEGAS - (Satire News) - John Lennon's famous Fender guitar was auctioned off at Caesar's Palace, and it fetched $1.6 million.

The buyer was a man from Cincinnati, who is named John Lennon, no relation to the Beatles singer.

Lennon, the buyer said he first recalled seeing the guitar at a concert where the Beatles played back in 1967 at Milwaukee's Beer Suds Arena.

He remembers Beatle John singing the hit song "Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds."

SIDENOTE: Next Lennon (the buyer) wants to see about purchasing the Indian sitar that George Harrison played on the 1965 song "Norwegian Wood," which appeared on the album Rubber Condom.