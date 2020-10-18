John Lennon was once a spotty, young rebel rascal, and Jaggedone proves that here!

(NOT EDITED) To celebrate Lennon's 80th birthday, Jaggedone, sent one of his CIA (Cockroach Infiltration Army) star paparazzi reporters, Billy Bogrolll-Beetle, into the house where John grew up and guess what he found? The original lyrics of 'Imagine' written on a bog-roll secretly hidden under Lennon's striped, yellow-stained mattress.

After deciphering his original lyrics, it was obvious Lennon had a 'chip on his shoulder', no fish, although his mattress stunk like rotting fish, as long as Penny Lane, which was named after, James Penny, Liverpool's mega slave-trader. So, one can 'Imagine' why John was such a teenage, spotty rebel, and here for the first time in history are Lennon's infamous lyrics hidden forever, but not from Jaggedone's CIA!

Lennon's original version was called:

I'M A VIRGIN

I'm a virgin, young and spotty

Sometimes I'm hard and need a potty

Nothing to 'toss' or turn for

And no climax, too

Imagine all the virgins

Wanking in bed having fun

You, may say I'm a 'Tosser'

But I'm not the only one

I hope someday you will join us

And the world will 'toss' as one

I'm still a virgin, so what the hell

I wonder if I ever can

Get laid by a woman, she'll ring my bell

Hopefully, not by Epstein, he's a man

I'm a virgin, my hands are free

Under the mattress, just me

You may say I'm a 'wanker'

But I'm not the only one

I hope someday you will join us

And the world will 'wank' as one…

After this astonishing find, and insight into Lennon's quite disturbed teenage existence, Jaggedone offered the signed bog-roll to the Beatle's museum in Liverpool. they kindly refused and told him to "fuck off you wanker!"

Paul McCartney denies all knowledge of these original Lennon lyrics, but nicked them whilst writing his famous hit; 'Mug of King-Liar' better known as a Scottish fata-morgana!