Ex-3-Year-Old toddler sues Paul McCartney for nicking his lyrics to 'Yesterday!'

(NOT EDITED) Beatles lyric writers, McCartney and Lennon, are not quite what they are projected to be, especially Paul. After all these years of Beatlemania, the truth is gradually seeping out of red-brick-terraced-houses in Liverpool.

A Liverpudlian, Manchester United fan, a very rare breed, sent a yellow, screwed up, hardly decipherable, piece of toilet paper, the hard type, to Jaggedone at his 'Foolish' home on a hill in Germany via pigeon post.

Jaggedone, after expertly deciphering the scribble, discovered it is the original version of The Beatles classic, Yesterday! He then informed, the now 68 year-old owner of the lyric sheet, written on bog-paper while he was sitting on his potty. He is now suing McCartney, not Lennon (too late for that) for plagiarism.

Here, for the first time in the history of Beatlemania, is the original version of 'Yesterday', called 'Yesterday!' Written by a 3-year-old.

Note on The Beatles version: The lyrics are so simple, any 3-year-old-toddler could have written them, and that is why McCartney nicked them!

YESTERDAY original version written in nappies by Dwayne Rooney (no relation)

Yesterday

Mummy, took my potty away

Now it looks as though I'll pee and play

Oh, where's my nappies?

I had them on

Yesterday

Suddenly

I'm not sitting on my potty, where could it be?

There's no nappy hangin' over me

Oh, yesterday, I peed so happily

Why it had to go, I don't know, she wouldn't say

I did something wrong, peed in my pants

now I long for yesterday

Yesterday

Peeing was such an easy game to play

Now I need a place to hide away

Because mummy slapped my botty

yesterday

Why it had to go, I don't know, she wouldn't say

I wet the bed and wrote this song,

my wet underpants did pong

Now I long for yesterday

Yesterday

Peeing in my nappies was such an easy game to play

Now I need to grow up and pee in a tray

Oh, how I wish it was still

Yesterday

McCartney has offered Dwayne Rooney £ 5 million big ones to keep his secret, secret! He accepted, and donated it to poor, burnt-out-multi-millionaire United players, having psychological problems differentiating between a forward pass, and boring back passes to a bored De Gea!

'Oh, how I long for Yesterday!'