Marjorie Taylor Nude Again!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 15 August 2022

"I have to say that Marjorie has got the prettiest birthday suit I have ever seen." -MATT GAETZ

BALTIMORE - (Satire News) - One of the most popular politicians in recent Washington D.C. history is Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Hollywood's Bedroom Pillow Talk recently reported that MTG has had more boyfriends than all five of the Kardashian sisters put together.

Carolina Chipotle with BPT spoke over the phone with Marjorie and she asked her if it was true that she has thrown her Daisy Duke's into the GOP presidential arena for 2024.

Marj replied that after taking an independent poll of over 13,000 registered Republican voters, she made her decision.

Taylor Greene was asked about her recent nude romp along the banks of the Patapsco River in Feels Point (an area of Baltimore).

She giggled and said that it's true that she was in her birthday suit, but she quickly added that it was 2 am in the morning and she did have a 6-foot-5, 225 pound bodyguard with her.

SIDENOTE: Miss Chipotle said that although she is a registered Democrat, she would rather see MTG on the GOP presidential ticket that the Scum Ball of The Earth, Orange Boy (Trump).

