This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

LOS ANGELES - (Satire News) - Marjorie Taylor Greene loves the new-found physical and sexual interest in her that she is now receiving.

According to Armada Aquatina with The Cosmos News Service, the blonde babe, as former lover Matt "Potato Head" Gaetz calls her, is thrilled that she has just signed to do a lingerie commercial for Victoria's Secret.

Marjorie shyly stated that she will appear in the 30-second spot wearing a pair of her Marjorie Taylor Greene Designer String, Bikini, Thong, Crotchless Panties.

Miss Taylor Greene did not want to reveal what she will be getting paid, but Andy Cohen (alias The Information Guro) said that the amount is $2.4 million.

MTG told Miss Aquatina, that she will take some of her Victoria's Secret pay and she is going to move to a bigger apartment in Baltimore, with the hope of throwing some wild ass parties with lots of beer, wine, and hunks.