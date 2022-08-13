Lance Bottomly Talks of Male Orgasms in the Movies - 'Body Heat' - The Ultimate Orgasm

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

This is Lance Bottomley of Hollywood! Just had a facial, a body wrap and am relaxing on my patio with little hash Gummy bears and Gin Tonics.

And I Finally got an idea for a podcast. Have to make a living, you know!

I was watching on of those 'Fatal Attraction' movies the other night, the One called 'Body Heat' - one of the ultimate destructive mad Love Affair movies - (for a guy).

I couldn't understand why he kept going back when he saw the danger signs. Then it struck me - he had met the women who gave him the ultimate, intense orgasm - (that men are always searching for) - and that this was her hold on him.

What happens in Life - you have a girlfriend and after fun - she thinks 'well, glad that is over with - Just Joe having his average orgasm'.

She couldn't be more wrong. An orgasm with porno is one level of intensity. An orgasm with a woman is another level. And with certain women there are very powerful whole - body orgasms - these usually lead to marriage. Then there are the occasional orgasms on the Side - good, bad and indifferent, depending on the lady.

Anyway, back to the film - the poor guy, finds the woman who gives him intense whole - body orgasms and she - like a black widow spider leads him to destruction - knowing her power over him.

So, the whole movie is based on a guy finding the ultimate Orgasm and being totally ruined by it. At the end, him rotting in jail for killing her husband - - her suddenly a rich widow - and living the good life in Tahiti.

(Till she meets her next victim.)

So, look out Guys!