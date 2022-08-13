Lance Bottomly Talks of Male Orgasms in the Movies - 'Body Heat' - The Ultimate Orgasm

This is Lance Bottomley of Hollywood! Just had a facial, a body wrap and am relaxing on my patio with little hash Gummy bears and Gin Tonics.
And I Finally got an idea for a podcast. Have to make a living, you know!
I was watching on of those 'Fatal Attraction' movies the other night, the One called 'Body Heat' - one of the ultimate destructive mad Love Affair movies - (for a guy).
I couldn't understand why he kept going back when he saw the danger signs. Then it struck me - he had met the women who gave him the ultimate, intense orgasm - (that men are always searching for) - and that this was her hold on him.
What happens in Life - you have a girlfriend and after fun - she thinks 'well, glad that is over with - Just Joe having his average orgasm'.
She couldn't be more wrong. An orgasm with porno is one level of intensity. An orgasm with a woman is another level. And with certain women there are very powerful whole - body orgasms - these usually lead to marriage. Then there are the occasional orgasms on the Side - good, bad and indifferent, depending on the lady.
Anyway, back to the film - the poor guy, finds the woman who gives him intense whole - body orgasms and she - like a black widow spider leads him to destruction - knowing her power over him.
So, the whole movie is based on a guy finding the ultimate Orgasm and being totally ruined by it. At the end, him rotting in jail for killing her husband - - her suddenly a rich widow - and living the good life in Tahiti.
(Till she meets her next victim.)
So, look out Guys!