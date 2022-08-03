Mafia Boss Sal Goombalini Talked To Teddy "Dracula" Cruz and Cruz Apologized For Being a Two-Faced, Lying, Arrogant, Sarcastic Creep

BROOKLYN - (Satire News) - New York Sunshine Observer reporter Carmine Calatino has written a follow up story on the head of Brooklyn's Goombalini Crime Family, Salvatore Goombalini, offering to personally take Teddy "Eddie Munster" Cruz fishing.

Calatino, who has written several books on the Cosa Nostra (Mafia), explained that in the world of the Mafiosos, the term fishing means having a heart-to-heart talk with an individual and getting said individual to change his fucked up ways or else end up at the bottom of a mosquito-infested, toxic swamp, like New Jersey's Dead Fish Swamp.

Sal, who really and truly HAS a way with words, and "Silencers," told Carmine that after he presented his Presentation to Teddy, that Teddy was ONLY too glad to totally apologize to him.

Cruz was even convinced to gladly donate $100,000 to Sal's favorite charity, The Goombalini Home For Retired Hit Men, which is based in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn.