Marjorie Taylor Greene And President Biden Have Become Sexting Buddies

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 31 July 2022

image for Marjorie Taylor Greene And President Biden Have Become Sexting Buddies
Marjorie Taylor Greene and President Joe Biden have just become America's newest "Sexting Buddies."

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - Many of us recall Laurel & Hardy, Abbott & Costello, Lennon & McCartney, and Donald & Stormy.

Boom Boom News writer Hacienda Fiddle has just broken the story of a brand new sexting duet..."Biden & Taylor Greene."

Yes Biden, as in President Biden and Taylor Greene, as in Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The friendly back and forth texting between Joey and Marj began when MTG texted POTUS and asked him for an autograph.

The Prez, texted the sexy blonde back with his autograph, and an 8 by 10 (autographed) glossy of him sitting shirtless on an appaloosa horse (ala Putin) down on Beto O'Rourke's 19,000 acre El Paso ranch, "Rancho Mucho Grande."

Marjorie then reciprocated by sending Joey an 8 by 10 autographed photo of a pair of her gently used string bikini thong panties monogrammed with her initials MTG.

She also included a photo of a nude charcoal drawing that a carnival charcoal drawing artist had done of her at last year's Atlanta, Georga's, Sherman's March To The Sea Parade and Festival.

POTUS told Marj that he wanted to keep their sexting strictly 100% discreet and absolutely just between the the two of them.

[NOTE FROM SPOOF EDITOR KEVIN KILLJOY - Well...as they say over in Las Vegas, so much for the 100% discreet idea.]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Joseph BidenMarjorie Taylor Greenesexting

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more