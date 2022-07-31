Marjorie Taylor Greene And President Biden Have Become Sexting Buddies

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - Many of us recall Laurel & Hardy, Abbott & Costello, Lennon & McCartney, and Donald & Stormy.

Boom Boom News writer Hacienda Fiddle has just broken the story of a brand new sexting duet..."Biden & Taylor Greene."

Yes Biden, as in President Biden and Taylor Greene, as in Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The friendly back and forth texting between Joey and Marj began when MTG texted POTUS and asked him for an autograph.

The Prez, texted the sexy blonde back with his autograph, and an 8 by 10 (autographed) glossy of him sitting shirtless on an appaloosa horse (ala Putin) down on Beto O'Rourke's 19,000 acre El Paso ranch, "Rancho Mucho Grande."

Marjorie then reciprocated by sending Joey an 8 by 10 autographed photo of a pair of her gently used string bikini thong panties monogrammed with her initials MTG.

She also included a photo of a nude charcoal drawing that a carnival charcoal drawing artist had done of her at last year's Atlanta, Georga's, Sherman's March To The Sea Parade and Festival.

POTUS told Marj that he wanted to keep their sexting strictly 100% discreet and absolutely just between the the two of them.

[NOTE FROM SPOOF EDITOR KEVIN KILLJOY - Well...as they say over in Las Vegas, so much for the 100% discreet idea.]