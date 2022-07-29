The Washington Globe-Express Names Marjorie Taylor Greene The Horniest Woman In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - Marjorie Taylor Greene is extremely excited at having just received the honor of being named "The Horniest Woman In Washington, D.C." by The Washington Globe-Express newspaper editorial staff.
MTG has the reputation of having been passed around from man to man more times than a salt shaker at a lumberjack camp.
Marjorie, who admits to being a bit on the conceited side, absolutely loves getting all the verbally sexual attention from the oodles and oodles of horny males; Republican, Democrat, and Independents.
Information guru Andy Cohen noted that even the Yale Female Students Fraternity just bestowed Marjorie with the honor of "The Woman We Would Most Like To Be In a Same Sex Relationship With."
Meanwhile, in Late Breaking Major League Baseball Scores: 8-3, 4-1, 7-0, 6-2, and 9-3.