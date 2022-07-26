Marjorie Taylor Greene Reveals She Has Just Purchased An Anatomically Correct Male Doll

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 26 July 2022

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

image for Marjorie Taylor Greene Reveals She Has Just Purchased An Anatomically Correct Male Doll
"I thought that I was promiscuous, but Marjorie takes the fucking cake!" -MADONNA

BALTIMORE - (Satire News) - Marjorie Taylor is an enigma, as she is either hated or loved.

Margarita Mixx with The Wild Whispers News Agency has interviewed MTG on two occasions, and she finds her to be a somewhat unusual individual, who at times can be extremely sexy, and other times, well not so much.

Marjorie certainly has no shortage of male suitors (i.e. Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, Mitch McConnell, Rudy Giuliani, and of course The Mar-a-Lago Liar himself, Donald J. Trump).

But she recently confessed to her landscaper, that she is one extremely horny babe, who has been known to orgasm as much as 7 times in a single boinking session.

And for that very reason, MTG decided to purchase an Anatomically Correct Male Doll.

The stud doll, as she calls it, was purchased through Amazon Prime, and cost her $497.00 plus tax.

SIDENOTE: Marjorie says somewhat tongue-in-cheek, that NONE of her real lovers can keep up with "Mr. Peter," as she has nicknamed her new "Boyfriend."

