The Tannagoosa Crime Family From Kansas City Tells Rep. Jim Jordan To Stop Lying and Acting Like An Effeminate Version of Trump or Else They'll Neuter Him

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 25 July 2022

image for The Tannagoosa Crime Family From Kansas City Tells Rep. Jim Jordan To Stop Lying and Acting Like An Effeminate Version of Trump or Else They'll Neuter Him
Jim Jordan says that the story about him wearing crotchless panties at a GOP birthday party for Matt Gaetz is totally false.

KANSAS CITY, Missouri - (Satire News) - National Focus Magazine has just broken the story that the infamous Tannagoosa Crime Family of Kansas City is not happy with GOP asshole Jim "Fruity Pebbles" Jordan.

Durango Tucker with NFM spoke with family boss Guido Tannagoosa at a Ying Yang's Beer & Hot Dog Bistro, and he noted that mob boss Guido Tannagoosa, who is a registered independent voter, said that he thinks that Ohio politician Jim "Sissy Boy" Jordan needs to look in the mirror and ask himself if he wants to be a guy or a girl.

In the past, several news agencies have reported seeing Jordan hanging out at transvestite bars in the D.C. area.

Jordan has replied that he was just doing research for a book he is writing titled, "Transvestites, Cross Dressers, and Drag Queens That I Have Known."

Meanwhile, Guido Tannagoosa, who dislikes sidesaddle riding snowflakes like Jordan, has made it clear that he had better stop acting like an effeminate version of Trump or else he'll get neutered like a thoroughbred race horse.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: Actually racehorses are castrated and turned into geldings whereas dogs are deballed or neutered.]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

