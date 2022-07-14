Dr. Ruth-Age 94-Talk Show Host /Sex Therapist - Gives Final Advice - Kama Sutra

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

Dr Ruth’s final show was done on the Sirius Radio. She is 94.

Hello boys and girls out there. Here is a little secret. I am still having Sex. I found this horny 80-year-old, here at the Nursing Home and we shack up once a week, after lights are out.

He is great, just like in the Elderly Porno DVD's

.. Anyway, here is my final advice for young couples. When first dating, don't go right away to the Main Dish. Try the Appetizers first.

If most young couple would Please each other with their hands first, and also give oral sex to each other - it would be a better world.

In those sex acts, you know right way if your partner is a generous person, or selfish. That is important information.

And very Stimulating information. This is a. good beginning foundation for a marriage.

And don't forget the Sex Toys, Vibrators, etc., and the book of the Kama Sutra Sex Positions - there is quite a few of them.

Have fun at the Beginning and you will have fun at the End - I know personally.

And, Harvey - I know you are out there! Looking forward to Tonight!