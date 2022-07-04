Donald Trump Says He Has Never Been With and Has Never Even Met Alleged Sex Toy Heiress Ghislaine Maxwell

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

PALM BEACH, Florida - (Satire News) - Recently iNews reporter Kitty Segovia did a piece on the Mar-a-Lago Liar, where he said that he does not know Ghislaine Maxwell, the heiress to the Sexualized Sex Toy Corporation.

Trumpo swore that he has never heard of her, and he would not know her if she raised her skirt, lowered her panties, and showed him her beaver (muffin).

Well adding to his over 34,369 lies, the man who Melania is now calling El Dickhead, continues to tell lie, after lie, after lie, in the same way that movie theater-goers eat popcorn.

Trump even told Miss Segovia that he would take a lie-detector test to prove he does not know her.

When Miss Segovia showed him a picture of him and Miss Maxwell at a recent New York Yankees game, old Carrot Face turned even more orange than he already is.

He thought for a second, as he gazed intently at the photo, before insisting that the man in the photo with Ghislaine is not him, but a professional Donald Trump impersonator.

SIDENOTE: Miss Segovia shook her head, threw her hands up in the air, and remarked "What ever fella! whatever fucking ever!!"